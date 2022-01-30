Venardì 28 or l’è sciortio, together with the 19th century, or diçionäio Italian-zeneise de Stafano Lusito. Or he will stay in a newspaper stand for a meise. Either it is complete or that or if it can be found in Thu

Zena – Venardì passou or l’è sciortio in combination with our newspaper, eo remains inti baracchin da newspapers pe un meise, or diçionäio Italian-zeneise de Stefano “Steva” Lusito, a zoeno linguist but za affermou, active at the Universcitæ de Innsbruck, who either studdia or zeneise da quande o l’ea ancon inti benchi de scheua. Either the e or the fruit of a profound travaggio, two years and that de follow or continue, that oua or l’è à dispoxiçion of all those who gh’è cao a lengua from Liguria.

In many, when it comes to de diçionäi de zeneise.L’è veo che o diçionäio do Casaccia, zeneise-Italian, or l’è ancon ancheu or ciù rich de paròlle, or l’è unna base da nòstra lengua, but gh’è different raxoin pe cangiâ de pagina. Meanwhile, l’è passou çentosett’annni da-a primma ediçion, and lengua a l’è un pittin cangiâ, comme happens to all and lengue. Segonda cösa, or Casaccia or l’ea pensou pe show the Italian (and what Italian!) À unna çittadinansa ancon largely exclusively Ligurian.

Other diçionäi son sciortii into time, and well inti urtimi years, so much so that either zeneise or vegniva parlou delongo de less. Nisciun, however, or the à sacciuo intrâ inti cheu – e inte case – of Ligurian comme or Casaccia, a little bit for that reluctance to changes so typical of our people, a bit because à conti fati if it dealt with travaggi de qualité inferiô. Oua, however, if we found in front of an òpia that a ò all and characteristics pe become or clascic neuvo of the libraries of those that interest me in lengua regiona, an òpia that a peu substitutes or Casaccia no only inte the I use but ascì inte the imaginäio.

A big difference between the diçionäi sciortii inte sti anni – quarchidun also ciutòsto complete, comme l’ea or caxo de l’Olivari, which scin à oua or l’ea an instrument of travaggio primmäio for the writer, or also or TIG, or diçionäio on-line inandiou da -o Franco Bampi, assæ practical da consultâ – a l’è a ricchessa not only do lescico tractu, but of examples de deuvio de paròlle, a traduçion of mòddi de dî tipichi de l’italian and that if veu renders in zeneise. Why not we could have ascertained that, many vòtte, çerte esprescion ê we thought in Italian and ended pe tradule in zeneise, but what you know or not is a bon zeneise. Or Lusito, inte this, or add whatever ògni other volumme mai pubricou, and if you understand aloa or subtitle: “o diçinäio ch ‘Mostra o zeneise d’ancheu”. Ghe n’ea de beseugno.

Lescicus

Allugâ: to put away

Evenu: today

Newspaper stand: newsstands

Ben ben: many

Cao (gh’è): they care

Cheu: hearts

Delongo: always

Deuvius: use

Duou: lasted

Inandiou: started

Primmäio: fundamental

Sacciuo: known

Scheua: school

Sciortio: released

Veu: wants