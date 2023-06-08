Opus Dei, the founder’s lesson on Christianity St. Josemaría Escrivá

There is no shortage of theologians which open up new and documented perspectives on the various contents of the faith. I follow their work with interest but I underline the bond that unites me to St. Josemaría Escrivá.



the founder ofOpus Dei not only does it make Christian doctrine luminous but it carries a message of mobilizing consciences. Starting from no. 1 of the Way: “May your life not be a barren life…”.

