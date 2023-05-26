Estadão Contenti

5/26/2023

The president of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) of Cleveland, Loretta Mester, said this Friday, 26, that “all options are on the table” for the monetary policy meeting in June, but also made clear his caution with the trajectory of inflation. She gave an interview to the broadcaster CNBCin which he described progress to contain the pace of prices as “still slow and worrying”.

Without voting rights in this year’s monetary policy decisions, Loretta Mester said that she does not see the economy in a “good position” to maintain interest rates, in this context, but also added that she intends to see the next indicators until the next Fed meeting. According to her, an important element will be the level of credit tightening, after recent turmoil in some regional banks in the US.

Loretta Mester considers that the tighter monetary policy is still in the process of realizing its impacts on the economy. She predicts a slowdown this year in the US, saying this is necessary to adjust supply and demand and bring inflation to the 2% target.

The director said that the Fed is now seeking to “calibrate” its monetary policy, without tightening it too much, but neither without excessive relaxation that fails to contain inflation.

For her, the data published earlier, including the consumer spending price index (PCE, its acronym in English) with a core above expectations, signal that there is more to be done in the monetary tightening. Either way, the tightening cycle is closer to its end than its beginning, no doubt, she pointed out.

The president of the Cleveland Fed also said that it is "essential" that the government and the opposition reach an agreement to raise the debt ceiling. An eventual default by the country would have "very dark" consequences, she warned, citing the impact on the US and also on the global economy.
























