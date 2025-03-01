This week the podcast El Role, in its episode number 200, goes to the Royal Yacht Club of Valencia to learn firsthand How a regatta is organized with more than 500 ships: the optionge. Marisa Arlandis and Pedro Quiroga give the keys to a logistics operation as admirable as effective.

Next Wednesday, March 5, the fourth anniversary of the role is celebrated with the recording of the program with public at the Ventles e Vents de Marina Port Valencia, and the El Role awards are released with an exceptional award: Alejandro Abascal.

Luis Faguás brings the last hour of Windsurf.

