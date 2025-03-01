podcast
Nacho Gómez-Uzuela talks to Marisa Arlandis and Pedro Quiroga, of RCN Valencia, about the massive regatta of optimist
This week the podcast El Role, in its episode number 200, goes to the Royal Yacht Club of Valencia to learn firsthand How a regatta is organized with more than 500 ships: the optionge. Marisa Arlandis and Pedro Quiroga give the keys to a logistics operation as admirable as effective.
Next Wednesday, March 5, the fourth anniversary of the role is celebrated with the recording of the program with public at the Ventles e Vents de Marina Port Valencia, and the El Role awards are released with an exceptional award: Alejandro Abascal.
Luis Faguás brings the last hour of Windsurf.
Listen to the full chapter below or access the role of the role here.
Report an error
#Optionge #role
Leave a Reply