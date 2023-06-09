It seems that Epic Games is doing a bit of “rewilding“on the island of Fortnite. Before the next season of the battle royale game, Chapter 4: Season 3If you’re counting, the developer gave a little sneak peek of what to expect via a trailer that debuted on Summer Game Fest.

The new season is calledWilds” and introduces a new jungle to the map. The change shouldn’t come as a big surprise; epic has been hinting at the wild theme for the past week. Oh, also Optimus Prime now it’s in the game.

While we don’t have many details on gameplay changes or other additions, while it looks like you can now ride the velociraptors, it won’t be long before we find out everything.

The new season premieres on June 9. “Wilds” follows a hectic cyberpunk-themed season that kicked off in March and included collaborations with coachella, Star Wars, Attack on Titan, spider-man and the artist of final fantasy, Yoshitaka Amano, along with some major changes to his creator economy. Despite its age, the game doesn’t seem to be slowing down when it comes to creativity.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: I’m not excited about dinosaurs… or Optimus Prime, but the truth is that the changes that this game makes to stay alive always give it an air of freshness, it seems that Fortnite It’s never going to stop entertaining us, and I hope I didn’t cuss by saying that.