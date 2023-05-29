













Optimus Prime and the Transformers would be coming to Fortnite | EarthGamer

That is what a well-known informant revealed through his Twitter account, where he also shared some interesting screenshots.

Who did it is Hypex (@HYPEX) who also revealed details of what can be expected from Chapter 4 of Season 3.

The presence of Optimus Prime, leader of the Autobots in the Transformers franchise, was revealed via a loading screen. Among the revealed is also a biome covered with a thick jungle.

We recommend: Fortnite receives Spider-Man skins in its object store: Through the Spider-Verse.

According to Hypex the players of Fortnite the same can expect desert and volcanic areas. It will also be possible to ride raptor-type dinosaurs whose only problem is that they run out. But it is not the only thing that will be included.

Fountain: Twitter.

To the aforementioned we must add appearances for the summer of Meowscles and Mechanic. Another element that will come to the game in addition to Optimus Prime, the stages and these skins is a career mode.

This will include cosmetic items, a garage, tracks on the ground and in the sky, as well as items to gain speed.

Hypex even claims that the new Supercar will be the default vehicle for this mode. It all sounds pretty attractive.

SEASON 3 LEAKS SO FAR ‼️ – Fortnite x Transformers Collab with an Optimus Prime skin.

– A Summer Meowscles skin, and a Mechanic skin.

– Rideable Raptors that now get exhausted.

– Tropical Biome and with most likely a Desert area, and a volcanic area, as it’s been leaked multiple… pic.twitter.com/6YFkqNOluf — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 28, 2023

This tipster says there will be events called 14 Days of Summer, Propping, and Mural, as well as weapons like a new Mythic Drum Shotgun and the return of the Level Action & Infantry Rifle.

Now, and going back to talking about Optimus Prime, will he really be the only one of the Transformers that will reach Fortnite?

There are some who think that this is only the beginning. Regarding the leader of the Autobots, it is likely that he is part of the game’s Battle Pass.

Fountain: Twitter.

So it won’t be the secret appearance that’s been rumored for a while; it is likely that the latter is some original character.

Fountain: Twitter.

Fortunately, these rumors about Fortnite they will be clarified in a few days when the current season comes to an end.

That will happen on June 9, 2023. So it’s best to be patient and wait for the official details to start flowing. There is a lot to look forward to in this popular Battle Royale.

Apart from Optimus Prime and Fortnite We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.