In three Grands Prix so far in Brazil Charles Leclerc he has not yet managed to get on the podium. The Monegasque Ferrari finished fifth in last season’s race, while in 2019 he was forced to retire from the infamous contact with the then teammate in red Sebastian Vettel, in the episode that represented perhaps the point of maximum tension between the two during the their coexistence under the banner of the Prancing Horse.

This time, however, the Interlagos weekend, which also includes the Sprint race, will serve above all as a ground of revenge for # 16 of Ferrari, fresh from the disappointing sixth place gained in Mexico. On that occasion, the F1-75 surprised in the negative, collecting an unexpected and worrying gap not only from Red Bull but also from Mercedes, currently 40 points away from the Cavallino in the standings. Everyone’s eyes, as always happens when racing on the Paulista circuit, will be pointed towards the sky to study the fickle evolution of the weather.

But regardless of what the track conditions will be, speaking to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 Leclerc was optimistic about the pace that Ferrari can have: “I don’t know what to expect from the weather. I think we will be in line with our best performances. Compared to what has been in Mexico here we will return to the normal pace”Commented the Ferrari driver. “In qualifying I expect we will be fast – he concluded – but in the race performance returns to go in the direction of Red Bull and Mercedes will return a little stronger. But overall we will be online this weekend“.