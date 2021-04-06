Washington (correspondent) .- The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday improved economic expectations for Argentina and predicted that this year the country will grow by 5.8% instead of 4.5% estimated in January. He also presented a more optimistic outlook for employment: unemployment would be around 10.6%.

The agency presented the traditional Report of Global Economic Outlook (World Economic Outlook or WEO) in the framework of the Spring Assembly of the Fund and the World Bank, which usually brings together hundreds of officials from around the world in Washington, but this time it is held in virtual form for the pandemic.

In the report, revealed at a conference by the agency’s chief economist, Gita Gospinah, the IMF projected a 6% growth of the global economy this year, (half a percentage point more than expected three months ago), after a historical contraction of -3.3% in 2020.

Although the Fund notes that the outlook remains uncertain due to the spread of different strains of the virus and the installation of new restrictions in several countries, the agency sees the encouraging vaccination advance in several nations, although he warns that the Immunization does not happen at the same rate in every corner of the planet.

In the country-by-country estimates, the Fund estimated Argentine GDP growth of 5.8% for 2021 and 2.5% by 2022. The prognosis is much more optimistic than that calculated in the last update, last January, when it was estimated that Argentina would grow 4.5% this year.

While the Fund did not state the reasons of the improvement in its forecast for Argentina, it is estimated that it is based on the easing of a large part of the restrictions due to the pandemic, the results of a good harvest, the rise in prices of raw materials and the exchange stability of the last months.

The growth forecast by the Fund is slightly more conservative than that estimated by the Fund. World Bank last week, from 6.4% for this year.

Ellipsis and asterisks

Also this Monday an improvement in the projection of the unemployment rate in Argentina was announced since the IMF now calculated that in 2021 it will be 10.6% instead of the 11.4% expected in January. For next year they estimate that it will be around 9.3%.

There were no inflation outlooks for Argentina. In the section for this purpose, for the country only appear an ellipsis and an asterisk which clarifies that the fiscal and inflation variables are not included because they are “widely linked to a negotiation program that is still pending ”.

This year, the Spring (boreal) meeting of the Monetary Fund will be held virtually. AFP photo

The organism is in full process of refinancing Argentine debt of about 44,000 million dollars and it is estimated that the Government seeks to extend the negotiation beyond the elections legislative measures of October to avoid having to implement certain fiscal adjustment measures that a new program would require during these months.

Although an improvement in the economic outlook could in theory stimulate better conditions for an early signing of an agreement, it would also give the Government more air to face the maturities of the next few months without much pressure to agree on a program.

What will happen in the world

On the global outlook, Gospinah pointed out that the most encouraging growth prospects were mainly due to “improvements in advanced economies, especially in the United States “(1.3 percentage points), which is expected to grow 6.4% this year.

Other powerful economies, including the euro area, will also rebound this year, but at a slower pace. Among emerging markets and developing economies, the Fund expects China to grow 8.4% this year.

Among the Latin American countries, the agency predicts that Peru will grow the most this year (8.5%), while Chile will grow 6.2%, Colombia 5.1%, Brazil 3.7% and Uruguay 3%. Venezuela will continue with alarming numbers: a drop in GDP of -10%, although on the rise since -30% in 2020.

Despite the most optimistic forecasts, the Fund warns, however, that the pace of global recovery will not be uniform and that “These divergent recovery paths create wider gaps in the standard of living of countries compared to pre-pandemic expectations, ”Gospinah said.

The average annual loss of GDP per capita during 2020-24, relative to pre-pandemic forecasts, is projected to be 5.7% in low-income countries and 4.7% in emerging markets, while that in advanced economies, losses are projected to be less than 2.3%.

“Progress in poverty reduction is being reversed and an additional 95 million people are expected to fall into extreme poverty in 2020, compared to pre-pandemic projections,” Gospinah said.

The Fund also stressed that there must be equity in access to vaccines. “Countries must work together to ensure universal vaccination. While some countries will reach widespread immunization this summer, most, especially low-income countries, will likely have to wait until end of 2022 “.

“Accelerating vaccines will require increasing production and distribution, and also expediting exports, fully financing COVAX, since many low-income countries depend on these doses and ensuring equitable global transfers of excess vaccines,” said the economist .

