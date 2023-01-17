Today, Tuesday, the World Tourism Organization (WTO) published optimistic forecasts for tourism worldwide, after being severely affected by the Corona pandemic over the past years.
In its report, the organization said that the number of foreign tourists in the world during 2022 doubled compared to the previous year, and expected the number to return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels in 2023 thanks to the lifting of travel restrictions.
The number of tourists in the world reached 917 million in 2022, compared to 455 million in the previous year, according to the United Nations organization, which is based in the Spanish capital, Madrid.
The organization considered that the results were “stronger than expected”.
And while the number of tourists in the world last year constituted only 63% of the level recorded in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Tourism Organization expected that their number would constitute 80 to 95% in 2023.
“Looking to the future, global tourism is expected to enhance its recovery in 2023, supported by demand, especially from Asia and the Pacific, with the opening of markets and destinations,” the organization’s report stated.
Europe, the world’s largest tourist destination, recorded the arrival of 585 million tourists last year, nearly 80% of pre-pandemic levels.
However, the African and American continents recovered 65% of the number of visitors compared to the pre-epidemic stage, while the percentage reached only 23% in the Pacific region due to the stricter restrictions imposed in the framework of combating the pandemic.
