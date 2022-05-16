“In the field we always say that good things are yet to come, we are optimistic,” said the president of Caades, Marte Vega Román, during the celebration of Farmer’s Day, which took place yesterday, and adds that this year they have been Well, there are good yields in grain crops, wheat and corn, and prices are also good.

Despite the difficulties they have faced, they are proud to produce food for the country, because now they face more favorable conditions and they thank God that the families in the countryside are doing well and hope to continue taking advantage of the grain market. The farming families, led by the president of the AARFS, César Galaviz, attended a mass early yesterday, then at the meeting in the association building they took stock of the situation prevailing in the countryside.

Potpourri. Much has been speculated about the visit to Culiacán of the national president of Morena, Mario Delgado, and the leader of the bench of federal deputies, Ignacio Mier, who met privately in Altata over the weekend with Governor Rubén Rocha.

It was said that they were coming to stop the trial against the mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, or to demand the dismissal of Héctor Melesio Cuen, but Rocha himself directly and openly clarified: “friends visited me, then we went together to Durango to support Morena’s candidate for governor.”

They, Delgado and Mier, already know the impeachment process and they are in the idea that it be carried out in accordance with the law, both President Estrada and the majority of the deputies are from Morena, so the party leaves the process to his judgment. Mier and Mario Delgado only came to Sinaloa with Rocha, with no one else they met, so everything else is speculation. And to turn the page.

Potpourri. After lashing out at the leaders and saying that “we are going to beat them up: from the PRI, César Emiliano and from the PAN, Ariel Aguilar, for the criticism they made against him and for saying that in 2024 they are going to unseat Morena, Mayor Gerardo Vargas yesterday led the celebration of Teacher’s Day and also accompanied the directors of Caades and the AARFS in the celebration of Farmer’s Day. It is seen that the criticism of the opposition does not make a dent, which as AMLO said, “is morally defeated.”

CAMPAIGN. With his hand lowered, alternate deputy Ernesto García combines his activities as head of the Investment Unit with the social work he does on weekends, together with his running mate, deputy César Guerrero, and also gives credit to the support that Mayor Gerardo Vargas gives them: they take medical consultations, pantries and sporting goods to marginalized families in rural communities.

