By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON (Reuters) – Optimism among fund managers about global economic growth has hit an all-time low, while concerns about potential stagflation have risen to their highest since August 2008, a monthly survey by investment bank BoFA Securities showed on Monday. Tuesday.

The survey, which considered the opinions of companies managing a total of more than $833 billion, is one of the biggest regular tests of fund managers’ opinions and comes at a time when inflationary pressures are mounting, even as the recession risk in major economies.

Asked about their expectations for global growth in the coming months, 71% of survey respondents were pessimistic about the outlook, the highest percentage since survey records began in the early 1990s.

The European edition of the survey found that investors continue to lower their forecasts for European growth, with 81% of respondents predicting a weakening in the region’s economy next year, compared with 69% in the March edition.

While fund managers’ cash holdings – traditionally an indicator of investor caution – declined to 5.5% in the survey’s April edition from 5.9% the previous month, the outlook for a global recession remains the key. main risk to global markets, according to the survey.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict slipped to fourth place, following aggressive action on interest rates by central banks and inflation.

The survey was conducted between April 1st and 7th.

