Berlin (dpa)

German fans’ optimism about their country’s national team has increased, after the team topped the first group of the 2024 European Football Championship.

Only 16% of Germans believe that the team is capable of winning the European title, according to a poll conducted by YouGov after the Switzerland match, which included 2,242 people, and its results were published on Tuesday.

This rate represents a remarkable development, much higher than the 2% that was recorded during a poll conducted late last November and the 6% that was recorded during a similar poll in early April.

7% of participants in the poll expected the German team to exit from the round of 16, while 19% believed that the team would end its campaign in the quarter-finals, and 20% expressed their belief that the Machines would exit before the final.

9% of respondents said that the German national team would lose the final match in Berlin, while 28% abstained from voting.

Germany is waiting to face the runner-up of Group C, which could be England, Denmark, Serbia or Slovenia.

The organizer of the UEFA Euro 2024 began its campaign with a landslide victory over Scotland, 5-1, then beat Hungary 2-0, and tied with Switzerland, 1-1.