Already on the track today, waiting for Bahrain

2024 will be the second year as teammates for Lando Norris And Oscar Piastriindicated by many as one of the strongest and fastest couples – if not 'the' couple – on the entire Formula 1 starting grid. Today McLaren presented the new MCL38with which the two young talents – 46 years old between them – will try to follow up on the excellent second half of the championship experienced in 2023.

Last year McLaren has evolved like no other team, transforming from the bottom of the grid to a regular podium contender. This year the bar is raised further, but both Norris and Piastri, speaking on the sidelines of the presentation of the new single-seater, expressed great confidence for the season which will open on February 21st in Bahrain with the first of three days of testing. Meanwhile already today there will be a shakedown at Silverstone of the single-seater.

The words of Norris and Piastri

“I'm excited to get behind the wheel of the MCL38 already and see how it works – commented Lando Norris – the livery of the new car is fantastic and it will be fun to get out on track today. I can't wait to test the car in Bahrain. I have full faith in the team, which will continue to make progress after last season's breakthrough. The real test of our progress will come when we put the car through its paces in testing ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Over the last few weeks I have been back at the MTC and working hard in the simulator with my engineering team to ensure we are fully prepared for next week. I thank all the team members, on the track and in the factory, for the work done to get us to this point. I can't wait to go to Bahrain and compete again“.

“It's fantastic to be able to drive the MCL38 on track for the first time today – Oscar Piastri also confirmed, in his second season in F1 – It's an important milestone in our development and I'm excited to see it on the track in its new livery. We won't know where we are in terms of competitiveness until we race in Bahrain, but we prepared ourselves as best we could by spending time in the simulator and working closely with everyone who designed, built and will operate the car to ensure we are ready to hit the ground running. I can't wait for the next few weeks to take on a busy year. I sincerely thank the team for everything they have done so far to prepare us for 2024. I am really excited to kick off my second season in F1“.