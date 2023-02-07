In the first half of 2022 Valtteri Bottas it was the positive surprise of the season. In his first vintage at the wheel of theAlfa Romeo the Finnish driver was able to achieve several outstanding results, often navigating in the points zone and finding himself on more than one occasion dueling against his former team, Mercedes. However, as the races went by, the performance of the Hinwil team – which from 2026 will be the official Audi team – decreased, so much so that at the end of the championship only the best placings compared to Aston Martin allowed the Alfa Romeo to save sixth place in the Constructors standings. Now inevitably the attention is all for what will be the 2023 car, which Alfa will present today. Just Bottas, questioned by the microphones of Sky Sports F1tried to provide some anticipation to reporters, apparently showing confidence in the qualities that the new C43. “I like the colors and the livery. In a way it’s even worse. I also tried it on the simulator and it seems fast to me – underlined Bottas – we improved what we needed to improve“, concluded the 33-year-old from Nastola, who ended his first year with Alfa Romeo in tenth place in the overall Drivers’ standings.





