Hassan Al-Warfalli (Gaza, Cairo)

A new round of truce talks in the Gaza Strip was launched in the Qatari capital, Doha, amid optimism about the possibility of reaching a humanitarian truce between the Palestinians and the Israelis, with the participation of CIA Director William Burns, the head of the Israeli Mossad, David Barnea, the head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, and a representative of the Israeli army. Nitzan Alon, in addition to the two sides of the Arab mediation. Yesterday, the White House said that there was noticeable progress in the prisoner and hostage exchange talks in Doha.

Sources familiar with the discussions revealed that the American side presented a new proposal, which was agreed upon by the Palestinian factions, regarding reaching a humanitarian truce and concluding a prisoner exchange deal, noting that the participation of the Israeli delegation confirms the possibility of reaching an agreement in the near future.

The sources explained to Al-Ittihad that the United States is putting pressure on Israel and the factions to accept the initiative it presented to end the war, noting that Washington presented its vision to Arab and foreign countries regarding the future of the region after the ceasefire, which emphasizes the necessity of activating a peaceful solution on the basis of the two-state solution. .

The sources suggested the possibility of reaching an agreement in the coming days if some points related to the return of the Palestinians to northern Gaza are resolved, as well as some names serving high sentences in Israeli prisons, pointing out that the discussions will also focus on introducing more humanitarian, food and medical aid to Gaza in coordination between United States and Israel.

Hebrew media quoted a senior Israeli official before the negotiating delegation left for Qatar, that there is an opportunity to reach an agreement soon, explaining that the Americans are putting pressure on the mediators and the Palestinian factions, and it is likely that the heads of Israeli, American, Qatari, and Egyptian intelligence will discuss the differences that hinder the deal.

In Tel Aviv, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken yesterday informed members of the Israeli War Council that on the current path the factions will remain in power in Gaza, or there will be chaos that will only lead to creating the conditions for more “terrorism,” warning Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members The War Council concluded that without a plan for the day after the war in Gaza, Israel was on its way to getting involved in a way that would jeopardize its security and international position.

In a related context, the UN Security Council failed to adopt a draft American resolution stressing the absolute necessity of reaching an immediate ceasefire to protect civilians from all parties, after Russia and China used their veto power.

The draft resolution received the support of 11 members of the Council, 3 opposed it, and one member abstained from voting. The US draft resolution reiterates its demand that all parties to the conflict comply with their obligations under international law, stresses the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance to civilians in the entire Gaza Strip, and rejects the forced displacement of the civilian population in Gaza.

The draft supports exploiting the opportunity provided by any ceasefire to intensify diplomatic and other efforts aimed at creating conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities and the establishment of a lasting peace, as called for in Resolution No. 2720. The draft resolution rejects measures that reduce the area of ​​Gaza’s territory, including reducing it. Through the formal or informal creation of so-called buffer zones, as well as the widespread systematic demolition of basic civilian facilities. The project condemns calls by government ministers to re-settle Gaza, and rejects any attempt to bring about demographic or regional change in Gaza. The UN Security Council is scheduled to vote today, Saturday, on a draft resolution that clearly calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. This is the ninth time that the Security Council has met to vote on a draft resolution on the escalation that has occurred in Gaza since the seventh of last October. The Council has adopted two resolutions on the situation, Resolution No. 2712 and Resolution No. 2720.