The two benchmarks have been posting highs since June, with WTI trading Thursday at its highest level this year, and Brent crude hitting its best price since January.

And the International Energy Agency warned, on Friday, of the possibility of global stocks falling sharply during the remainder of 2023, which could lead to higher prices, but it expected demand growth to slow to one million barrels per day in 2024, down 150 thousand barrels per day from its previous expectations.

In addition, the agency expected that the demand for oil hit a record high in June, amounting to 103 million barrels per day.

The IEA said August could see a new peak.

On Thursday, OPEC said it expects global oil demand to rise by 2.25 million bpd in 2024, compared to an increase of 2.44 million bpd in 2023.

Both forecasts are unchanged from last month.

OPEC said that “strong” economic growth, and continued improvement in China, is expected to lead to higher oil consumption in 2024.

“The demand is very reassuring,” said Tamas Varga, an oil analyst at PVM. “This cheerful outlook indicates that OPEC is optimistic about the global economic outlook.”

Investor sentiment rose in the market, after the release of US consumer price index data for July, which fueled speculation that the US Federal Reserve is close to ending the interest rate hike cycle.

With regard to supply, prices received support after Saudi Arabia and Russia announced an extension of production cuts, as well as concerns about the possibility that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine would disrupt Russian oil shipments in the Black Sea region.

However, the unstable economic data coming out of China affected the sentiment.

While customs data showed crude oil imports rose year-on-year, China’s total exports fell 14.5 percent in July, with monthly crude imports falling from near-record highs in June to their lowest since January.

Data this week also showed that China’s consumer price index fell and factory gate prices continued to fall in July, raising concerns about fuel demand in the world’s second-largest economy.

price movements

Brent crude rose 60 cents, or 0.72 percent, to $87.00 a barrel by 15:30 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 65 cents, or 0.80 percent, to $83.48 a barrel.