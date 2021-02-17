User Twitter with the nickname JenMsft published a photograph showing four people, but one of them was “erased” by an optical illusion, so he is practically invisible in the picture.

The picture was taken in nature. Four men clink glasses on it with small bottles of alcohol. However, in one of them, due to camouflage clothing that has merged with the landscape, only the palm holding the container is visible. “My brain refuses to believe that there are four people in this photo,” the user wrote.

The publication received more than 160 thousand likes. In the comments, many also admitted that they did not immediately see all the people in the picture. According to ckramer93, it took her about five minutes to zoom in on the image to realize that there were not three, but four people in the photo.

Some considered this to be proof that the disguise worked and could deceive a person’s vision. “This is the first time I’ve seen camouflage actually work,” hspter wrote. Later, the author of the post said that she originally found the image in a special section of Reddit – confusing_perspective (confusing perspective).

Earlier on the network, an optical illusion in a photo with a dog caused controversy: users could not determine whether a dog or a man is depicted in the photo. The picture was taken in the winter in the forest, and some took the black silhouette for an animal, and others for a man in a jacket.