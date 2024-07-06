Optical fiber | “Hyper-competition” is raging in Finland’s single-family residential areas – how long can you get an expensive fiber-optic connection for free?

Optical fiber|The arrival of private equity investors in Finland accelerated the construction of the fiber optic network and revolutionized consumer pricing.

Finland this summer fiber optic networks are being ferociously dug in the city’s residential areas.

After the construction season of the current summer, the small house areas in the urban areas will be fiberized for a long time, predicts the CEO of the optical fiber operator Lounea Palveluiden Juha Häkämies. Fiber optic networks are built when the ground is thawed.

“We are building fiber in more than two hundred areas in more than fifty locations this year. There is plenty to do,” Häkämies says.

Fiber optic networks throughout the country are being built by Lounea and three operators that started on the Finnish market a few years ago.

These new players are majority owned by private equity investors’ infrastructure funds: Valokuitunen by Finnish Capman, Global Connect by Swedish EQT and Valoo by Dutch DIF Capital Partners.

Lounea, on the other hand, has its roots in telecommunications companies that operated in Northern Finland, and its largest owner is currently the telecom operator Elisa.

Finland has been lagging behind the rest of Europe for years in the availability of fiber optic networks due to strong mobile broadband.

However, during the corona pandemic, it was noticed that the capacity of the mobile network started to be tight. The advantage of optical fiber compared to the mobile network is that the connection capacity is reserved for only one user.

The construction of the fiber optic network is now progressing rapidly. According to a review published by the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom in January, 61 percent of households had access to a fiber optic network at the end of September last year.

Availability increased across the country by nine percentage points from the end of 2022. In South Ostrobothnia and North Karelia, the growth was as much as 19 percentage points.

Availability has accelerated, according to the industry, especially the entry of new players into the Finnish market at the beginning of the decade. These venture capitalist-led companies have said that they intend to invest hundreds of millions of euros in the construction of optical fiber in Finland.

The fiber optic investments of venture capitalist-led companies, Lounea and other telecom companies will rise to a total of around 2.2 billion euros after 2020. The rest of this amount will be dug into the ground during the current summer and the next few summers.

The apartment blocks in the cities have already been fiberized, and next the excavators have moved to the detached house areas in the cities. Small house areas in sparsely populated areas have not been fiberized, and it will take another 3–5 years to fiberize them.

The light cable comes to the residential area on large coils, from where it is dismantled and dug into the ground.

The new ones the arrival of companies in Finland has created a tight price competition for the optical fiber market in single-family residential areas in cities, which the head of DNA’s consumer business Pekka Väisänen calls “hyper-competition”.

“Finland’s low fiber penetration has attracted many players here to compete for the same customers. Then the price level starts to fall, and because of this hyper-competition, connection fees have been reduced to zero,” says Väisänen.

The cost of building a fiber optic connection for a small house is around 2,000-5,000 euros, depending on the area, but some operators today promise to connect a detached house to the fiber optic network for free.

Just a few years ago, fiber optic connections were sold in small housing estates for a connection fee of a few thousand euros.

Although the price was lower than the construction costs, there was not much trade because consumers thought the prices were too high. According to a Traficom survey, consumers were ready to pay less than a thousand euros for the construction of a fiber optic connection four years ago.

In addition to the fiber-optic connection dug into the home, the consumer needs a broadband service, which is usually paid for monthly. In some fiber optic networks, only the service of the company that built the network is offered, in some there are several options.

Fiber optic companies a few years ago, fierce competition led to unreasonable contract terms and shortcomings in marketing for the consumer.

The consumer representative criticized Valokuitu and the current Valoo last year, among other things, for the contract terms that allowed the demolition fee to be charged before the decision to build the fiber connection and for the fact that the total price of the service was covered up.

As a result of the problems, the consumer ombudsman published instructions for companies on consumer protection requirements last year. The guidelines have “calmed down” the situation on the market, the consumer representative announced at the end of June.

The authority urges consumers to familiarize themselves with the demolition conditions and total costs before concluding the contract.

Fiber optic market the current situation is in any case a celebration for the residents of the small house areas, because you can even get the expensive connection you need at home for free.

DNA has a strong position in the fiber optic market of housing associations in high-rise buildings, but it has not started to fiber the built-up areas of small houses.

According to DNA’s Väisänen, building fiber in old small house areas is “very expensive”, because in the areas you have to tear open the streets and dig in already laid yards.

“The payback period for investments in these areas is so long that we have not considered it reasonable to enter this market,” says Väisänen.

CEO of Valoo, which advertises a zero-euro fiber connection fee Vesa Kemppainen says that the company is able to operate more efficiently than traditional telecom operators: it fibers whole areas at once and others with newer, more cost-effective technology.

“We will have cost savings at every point in the network,” says Kemppainen.

When the fiber optic cable is dug up and buried in the ground, it is still a bunch of empty plastic tubes. The actual optical fiber is blown into each pipe only after the excavation work. Individual pipes of different colors bring the fiber to one house.

Capital investors however, the majority-owned fiber optic companies are currently building networks at a loss as they try to get as many customers as possible before the venture capitalist sells its holdings.

The companies are in a kind of race to see who can fiberize the area of ​​small houses first, because overlapping networks are not often built.

Previously, the decision to build the region’s fiber optic network was made when 30–50 percent of the region’s households had signed an order contract. The competition has caused the fact that there doesn’t seem to be a percentage limit anymore, estimates Häkämies from Loune.

Fiber optic companies started their operations at the beginning of the decade, when interest rates were at zero and inflation was slow. The companies’ business plans have since thrown a somersault because financing and construction costs have risen.

Valoon Kemppainen says that the change in the interest rate and inflation environment will remove the “wheat from the chaff”.

“Poorly managed companies do not receive additional or even refinancing. Banks have no problem financing well-managed companies like ours,” says Kemppainen.

Last year, Valoo managed to put together a financing package of 250 million euros, which consists of capital investments and bank loans.

Fiber optic cable site in Kerava in Virrenkulma private house area.

Capital investors the business model is based on growing the target company strongly regardless of losses. In the infrastructure sector, they usually finance the company for 8–10 years and receive a return on their investment at the point when they leave the company.

What happens to the connection fees of the fiber optic connection and the monthly broadband prices when the venture capitalists sell their holdings?

“It’s true that private equity funds have their life cycle, but the prices certainly won’t jump that much, because then consumers will vote with their feet,” says Kemppainen.

A possible price increase is limited by the fact that the monthly fee for a broadband connection has a pain limit. Fiber optic networks are being built in areas that also have mobile broadband. The consumer can thus switch to mobile broadband if the fee for fiber optic broadband becomes too high.

Development can predict Sweden. There, prices have risen after fiber optic network and service operators have been sold through acquisitions, says Häkämies from Lounea. There have also been problems with liability issues in Sweden.

CEO of the Finnet association Jarmo Matilainen says that Finland has bad experiences with changes of ownership of infrastructure networks.

“If the buyer is a traditional telecom operator, the prices will not necessarily increase. However, we have bad examples of electricity market networks. Let’s hope similar excesses don’t happen,” says Matilainen, referring to the price increases of the electricity network company Caruna, which caused a public debate.

Present summer may be the last when you can get a fiber optic connection free of charge in single-family house areas in built-up areas.

Connecting a fiber optic connection to single-family houses is at its cheapest when excavators are already running around the area building a fiber optic network.

“The fiber market will not necessarily offer free subscriptions after this year in cases where the area has been excavated and where excavators have to be brought to the area separately for one resident,” says Häkämies of Lounea.

The more attractive areas will be fiber opticed in the next few years. After that, there are areas that are less attractive in terms of fiber optic construction.

“Ultimately, at that point, all operators have to think about whether it is worth continuing fiber with the current pricing,” says DNA’s Väisänen.