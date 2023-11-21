Communication between Earth and space missions is critical to the success of space explorationDespite this, current radio communications, which use electromagnetic waves to transmit data, have limits in terms of speed, capacity and reliability. To overcome these limitations, NASA is experimenting with a new technology: the optical communicationwhich uses lasers to send data via light.

Optical communication has the advantage of being able transmit large amounts of data at very high speedsovercoming the limitations of radio communications, which are slower and subject to interference laser technologies are smaller, light and less energy intensive, therefore ideal for integration into space vehicles. The laser signal also offers greater security, because it reduces the risk of interference and unwanted eavesdropping.

Optical communication could allow more scientific information, high-definition images and video streaming from the surface of other planets to be sent back to Earth. For example, NASA plans to use optical communication for future human missions to Mars, in fact using lasers instead. that radio waves could allow one to be sent to Earth complete map of Mars in just nine days instead of nine weeks.

However, optical communication also presents some challenges, especially when it comes to communicating in deep space, i.e. at distances greater than those between the Earth and the Moon. One of the main challenges is the need to point the laser with millimeter precision towards the receiver on Earth, taking into account the movement of the spacecraft, the rotation of the Earth and atmospheric disturbances. Another challenge is the loss of signal strength at long distances, which requires the use of very sensitive detectors and advanced signal processing techniques.

The first steps for the creation of optical communication

To test and overcome these challenges, NASA launched a technology demonstration called in 2023 Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC), which is part of the Psyche mission, which heads towards a metallic asteroid called Psyche. The DSOC used a near-infrared laser to send encoded data from its location about 16 million kilometers (10 million miles) away from Earth, which is about 40 times farther than the Moon is from Earth.

The laser message was received by the Hale telescope at Caltech’s Palomar Observatory in California, after the DSOC precisely pointed its laser at JPL’s uplink laser beacon at the Table Mountain Observatory, 130 kilometers (100 miles) away. This is an unprecedented achievement for optical communication, surpassing the previous record set in 2013, when NASA sent data from the Moon at a speed of 622 megabits per second.

The DSOC is a two-year technology demonstration that aims to demonstrate data transmission speeds 10 to 100 times faster than cutting-edge radio frequency systems used by spacecraft today. The DSOC will also be used to support other near-Earth space missions, such as the International Space Station, which will be equipped with a laser terminal called ILLUMA-T in 2022. The terminal will receive high-quality scientific data from experiments and instruments on board the ISS and then will transfer them to DSOC at 1.2 gigabits per second; DSOC, in turn, will transmit them at the same speed to the ground.

DSOC is just one of many projects that NASA is developing to exploit the potential of optical communication. Other projects include the Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD), which will be launched in 2021 to test laser communication in geosynchronous orbit, and the Deep Space Network Ka-Band Array (DKA), which will be built in 2022 to improve signal reception laser from Earth.

Laser communication in deep space is a challenge and a promise for NASA, which intends to use this technology to improve the performance and capabilities of its space missions. Laser communication could pave the way for a new era of space communication, in which data will be transmitted at unprecedented speeds and with superior quality. This could allow us to make new discoveries and bring humanity closer to the conquest of space.

