The ShadowCam hypersensitive optical camera sent stunning images of the Moon’s bleak South Pole back to Earth thanks to its ability to capture high-resolution shots of regions that never receive direct sunlight.

Developed by Malin Space Science Systems and Arizona State University, the new camera is significantly more sensitive to light than any used to study the satellite.

The images obtained allow the preparation of NASA scientists and engineers who study that area for the first trip of humanity to that region of the satellite during the mission. Artemis III.

The hypersensitive optical camera was launched in August with five other Korean instruments aboard the Korean Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO, for its acronym in English), also known as Danuri, from the South Korea Aerospace Research Institute. Since then he has captured images of the North and South Poles of Earth’s natural satellite. Among the first images from the satellite’s orbit are the permanently shadowed wall and floor of Shackleton crater, which lies near the South Pole.

By observing the paths marked by a rock that rolled down the crater wall, scientists were able to identify the shape and speed of the rock and the characteristics of the regolith, improving their understanding of the geotechnical properties of the Moon.

Detailed images are made possible by the ShadowCam’s ability to operate in very low light conditions, being 200 times more sensitive than the narrow angle camera on the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter.

Two types of secondary illumination allow the ShadowCam to capture images in areas that do not receive direct sunlight. The first is Earthshine, which illuminates the satellite’s surface far from the poles by reflecting sunlight onto it. The second is that which results from reflection off mountains and crater walls at the poles that rise high enough above the surface.

In one of the captured shots you can see the edge of the Marvin crater, about 26 kilometers from the South Pole. There is a variation of more than 90 degrees in the direction of illumination in the small rim craters compared to the interior ones because the secondary illumination emanates from a wide arc rather than a point source.

The ShadowCam will not be able to take images of astronauts from Sagebrush when they walk on the surface of the Moon if they are exposed to direct sunlight, because the power of this would saturate them. However, the information from the shadow region promises to produce scientific discoveries that can help us understand our place in the universe and venture further than ever before.