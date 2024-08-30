Barcelona and Valladolid are preparing to face each other in the fourth round of La Liga, in a match that will be played next Saturday, August 31. The Catalans arrive at the match in great form, having won their first three league matches, which keeps them at the top of the table. Robert Lewandowski has been one of the protagonists of this start to the season, with three goals in three games, while Dani Olmo had a dream debut by scoring in his first match. Pedri, on the other hand, seems to be rediscovering his best form, being a key piece in Flick’s scheme.
However, it’s not all good news for Barcelona, as youngster Marc Bernal, who was earning a place in Hansi Flick’s starting eleven, suffered an unfortunate cruciate ligament injury that will keep him out of action for several months.
On the other hand, Valladolid is coming into this match performing above expectations. With one win, one draw and one defeat – the latter against Real Madrid – Paulo Pezzolano’s men are comfortably in the middle of the table, proving that they can compete against any rival.
According to Opta’s artificial intelligence predictions, Barcelona is the clear favourite to take all three points in this match, with a 73% chance of victory.. He A tie has a 15% chancewhile the surprise from Valladolid, a A visiting team victory only has a 10% chanceIt will be a duel where the Catalans will seek to confirm their leadership, while Valladolid will try to spring a surprise.
