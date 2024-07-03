Euro 2024 is entering the final stretch. The round of 16 has been completed and of the 24 teams that started the tournament on June 14, only 8 remain in the competition.
Since the tournament began, predictions and bets on who would be the champion have been changing with the passing of the matches. As of today, according to Opta’s Artificial Intelligence, the favourite to win this Eurocup is the Spanish team.
The AI gives Spain a 19.5% chance of winning the tournament. Luis de la Fuente’s team has surprised more than one with its good play, and it is the only team that has managed to win all four games it has played in the Eurocup, three in the group stage and the round of 16 match, with a balance of 9 goals for and only 1 against.
Close behind is England, one of the favourites since the start of the tournament with 18.5% chances, and France closes the podium with 18.2%.
Behind these four teams is the host Germany, which has a 17.1% chance of winning the final. Far behind these four teams are the Netherlands (9.9%), Portugal (7.6%), Switzerland (5.1%) and Turkey (3.5%).
The grand final of Euro 2024 will be played on 14 July at 9:00 p.m. at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. That day we will find out the new European champion who will succeed Italy in the list of winners.
