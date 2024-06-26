The group stage of Euro 2024 is about to end and the crossroads are approaching where the teams will play their continuity with all or nothing. But first, Belgium must beat Ukraine to secure a place in the round of 16.
Has Belgium got back on track? A few days before the start of the knockout phase of Euro 2024, Belgium knows that it is at a decisive moment in the competition. Only victory is valid, and only a victory would give the Belgians a 100% guarantee of qualification for the round of 16 of the continental tournament.
After a surprising opening defeat against Slovakia (0-1), Belgium bounced back with a 2-0 victory over Romania last weekend. Consequently, the Belgians must face their last match, against Ukraine, with confidence and serenity if they want to secure qualification. And no wonder: the AI. of Opta predicts that Belgium will beat Ukraine in a 51.1% of the cases, a fairly low percentage considering that a priori she was the big favourite to be first in her group.
Although the Belgians are the logical favorites, they will have to be careful: Ukraine would win in a 25.4% of the occasions, in front of a 23.5% of chances of a tie, according to the AI. Romelu Lukaku and his teammates know that they have a tough task ahead of them on the last day of the group stage. The match will be played on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
P.J.
|
DG
|
Pts
|
1
|
Romania
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
Belgium
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
Slovakia
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
Ukraine
|
2
|
-2
|
3
