The second duel for the quarterfinals of the Copa América 2024 will be between Venezueladirected by Fernando Batista and Canadacurrently under the training of Jesse Marsch. This match will take place next Friday, July 5th at the AT&T Stadium in Texas and will determine the second semi-finalist of this competition.
In 90min, we asked the AI who has the best chance of advancing to the next round and their results were as follows.
According to Opta Artificial Intelligencefor this duel Venezuela has the favoritism with 48.7% while Canada gets 26.9% and the tie remains with the remaining percentage which is 24.4%.
Match history:
Betting odds:
VENEZUELA: Romo; Aramburu, Ferraresi, Osorio, Navarro; Herrera, Martinez, Soteldo, Savarino, Bello, Rondon
CANADA: Crepeau, Johnston, Bombito, Cronelius, Laryea, Osorio, Eustaquio, Davies, David, Shaffelburg, Larin
More news about the 2024 Copa America
#Optas #Artificial #Intelligence #prediction #Venezuela #Canada #match #Copa #América
Leave a Reply