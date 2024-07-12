The 2024 Copa América is coming to an end and there is still the fight for third and fourth place between Uruguay and Canada. The Charruas They couldn’t handle it Colombia and fell by the minimum, while the Canadians They lost again by 2 to 0 against the Argentina.
He Bank of America Stadium is preparing to host the last duel on its field of this Copa América 2024 corresponding to the match in search of the winner of the third and fourth place. Those led by Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch They will meet next Saturday, July 13, to close their participation in this competition.
Opta’s AI is seen as a strong candidate to take third place Uruguay, with 70% chances of this happening. A draw has 16.8%, while a Canadian victory has the remaining 13.2%.
Match analysis:
Uruguay comes into the match as favorites, as it has a stronger record in the Copa America and a higher FIFA ranking.
Canada has been one of the surprises of the tournament, and comes into the match with high confidence after eliminating Venezuela in the quarterfinals, despite losing to Argentina in the semis.
It is expected to be a close and competitive match, with both teams looking for victory.
Factors to consider:
History of confrontations: Uruguay and Canada have faced each other twice in history, with two Uruguayan victories.
Current form: Uruguay have been in better form than Canada in recent matches.
Home field advantage: The match will be played in Charlotte, United States, which is neutral territory.
Uruguay is a team that scores a lot of goals, especially in this Copa America, and Canada, for its part, attacks a lot and creates danger, despite scoring little. At least, there will be one goal per side. An open match is expected.
