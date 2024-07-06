With the group stage of the Copa América coming to a close on Tuesday, the Uruguayan national team already knows who its opponent will be in the quarter-finals of the competition: none other than Brazil.
The Verdeamarela tied 1-1 with Colombia and finished in second place in Group D, so they had to compete against whoever was in first place in Group C, a place that went to the Uruguayan team after finishing with a perfect score.
Colombia, which finished as leader of Group D, will face Panama, the second team in the series where La Celeste was involved. We review the preview of this exciting duel in relation to the predictions.
The absence of Edinson Cavani has not prevented the team led on the field by Darwin Núñez and Federico Valverde from shining with their own light, while the experience of Luis Suárez continues to be a factor that can be decisive even if he does not start in the starting eleven. With a balanced team and a winning mentality, Uruguay is emerging as one of the main candidates to take home the trophy, with Bielsa as coach.
Although Brazil is not going through its best moment, Brazil is Brazil and that is why Opta considers it a candidate, but that is just the beginning: it has a 37.4% chance of winning, Uruguay a 35.6% and a draw is 27% more likely. What will happen?
URUGUAY: Rochet; Nandez, R. Araujo, Olivera, Vineyard; Ugarte, Valverde, From the Cross; Pellistri, M. Araújo, Darwin Núñez
BRAZIL: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Militão, Wendell; Joao Gomes, Bruno Guimarães, Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha, Endrick, Rodrygo
