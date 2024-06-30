Spain will play the round of 16 of Euro 2024 on Sunday, June 30, 2024. The match will be against Georgia, which qualified as one of the best third parties.
The match will take place at 9:00 p.m. (local time). This phase of the round of 16 will be played on June 30, and the winning teams will advance to the quarterfinals that will take place on July 5 and 6.
Spain had an outstanding time in the group stage of Euro 2024. They began with a resounding 3-0 victory against Croatia, followed by a 1-0 victory against Italy. In their last match, they won 0-1 with Albania, achieving full success in the group stage.
However, the team will be without two players for the round of 16: Nacho, due to a muscle injury, and Ayoze Pérez, who will be in doubt due to a muscle tear. We review the Opta AI forecast.
Spain has a 75% chance of winning the match, according to Opta’s Artificial Intelligence. The tie takes second place with 14.4%, while Georgia has only a 10.7% chance of winning. What will happen?

