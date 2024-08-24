Valladolid won their league opener against Espanyol Barcelona (1-0) on their return to the top flight of Spanish football and now travel to the Santiago Bernabéu to face Real Madrid. The Whites disappointed in Matchday 1 by not going beyond a draw against Mallorca (1-1).
Will Valladolid get their second win or will Madrid recover? Opta’s Artificial Intelligence tells us who will win this clash.
With its supercomputer, Opta has become one of the biggest names in football. In addition to its somewhat more elaborate rankings, it also offers predictions for matches in the major European leagues. The match between the last Champions League winner and the second division newcomer has not escaped the machine’s radar.
In this round of the League, with some attractive clashes such as Atlético de Madrid vs Girona, FC Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, or Sevilla vs Villarreal, the Madridistas have the most favorable victory statistics.
In recent years, Real Madrid have often outperformed the Valladolid team, such as in the 2022/23 season, when Carlo Ancelotti’s men scored eight goals without conceding in two games (0-2 and 6-0). Therefore, artificial intelligence makes the players from the capital dominate their neighbors and gives them a better chance of taking all three points.
The probability of a win for Los Blancos is 78%, a draw 13.3%, while Opta’s AI only gives Valladolid an 8.7% chance of success.
It’s something that has always happened in the last five years. The last ‘positive’ result for the Blanquivioletas was the 1-1 achieved in August 2019 and we have to go back to 2008 to see the club presided over by Ronaldo Nazario win a rivalry match against the white giant in LaLiga.
