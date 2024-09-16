The return Champions Leaguethe most important and prestigious club competition in the world. The reigning champions, Real Madrid, begin their title defence this Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabéu against Stuttgart.
The Whites have not started the season in the best way. Despite having won the European Super Cup and not knowing defeat, they are struggling to get ahead in games. Whether it is because the players are not at their best or because Ancelotti has not yet found the key, Madrid is not the super team that everyone imagined. Even so, the quality of its stars ends up coming out.
The German team is having a poor start to the season. In the first three Bundesliga matches, Stuttgart has one win, one draw and one defeat. A regular in the Europa League, this will be the sixth time in its history that the German team has played in the top European competition.
Given the differences in the start of the season and the history in the competition, Opta’s Artificial Intelligence has made its predictions for this match and the big favourite to take the victory is Real Madrid.
The supercomputer gives the Spanish team a 70.7% chance of getting all three points. Meanwhile, the German team’s chance of winning is just 12.7% and the chance of the match ending in a draw is 16.6%.
These figures are based primarily on an analysis of the statistics from the LaLiga matches played to date and the clashes between the two teams.
More news about Real Madrid in our Whatsapp channel
#Optas #Artificial #Intelligence #prediction #Real #Madrid #Stuttgart #Champions #League #match
Leave a Reply