Next Sunday, September 1, Matchday 4 of the The League with an exciting match between Real Madrid and Real Betis, which will take place at 9:30 p.m. at the Santiago Bernabéu.
The white team comes into this match after an irregular start to the season, where they have recorded one victory and two draws, including the recent draw against Las Palmas in the third matchday (1-1), which has left a bittersweet taste among the merengue fans. For its part, Real Betis will seek to surprise at the Bernabéu and continue to add important points in a league start that has been solid so far.
Real Madrid, managed by Carlo Ancelotti, started their campaign away to Mallorca and managed a draw (1-1), followed by a convincing home win against Real Valladolid (3-0) in the second matchday. However, the recent draw against Las Palmas has raised some doubts about the team’s performance, especially in defence and ability to close out games. With the addition of star players such as Kylian Mbappé and young talent Endrick, expectations were high, but the team is still looking to find the winning formula that will allow it to position itself at the top of the table.
Real Madrid face this home game needing to get back to winning ways and dispel the doubts that have arisen after recent results. Ancelotti’s men will be looking to take advantage of the advantage of playing at the Bernabéu, a venue where they usually show their best form. Despite having some significant absences, such as David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga, Madrid are confident in the depth of their squad to overcome these adversities. The attacking duo of Mbappé and Vinícius Jr. promises to be a talking point, and with the leadership in midfield, the Whites will try to impose their style of play from the first minute.
On paper, Real Madrid are the favourites to take all three points in this match. Opta’s AI gives Ancelotti’s side a 67% chance of victory, while Betis’ chances are at 18%. The chance of a draw is estimated at 15%, reflecting Madrid’s superiority in recent clashes and their potential at home. A tight game is expected, but with Madrid determined to impose their quality and come out victorious. The prediction for this match is a 2-0 Real Madrid win, with a solid performance allowing Los Blancos to get their season on track in search of the title.
