This Thursday, August 29th, the 3rd day of La Liga with the duel between UD Las Palmas and Real Madrid at 9:30 p.m. (peninsular time) at the Gran Canaria stadium.
The Canary Island team has started this 2024/25 season with a draw at home against Sevilla (2-2) and a defeat in their visit to Leganés (2-1) so they have one point out of six possible. For their part, the white team started the season visiting the Son Moix stadium where they faced Mallorca and collected a draw (1-1), while on matchday 2 they achieved their first victory against Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabéu (3-0).
UD Las Palmas wants to give its fans something to cheer about and give them a victory at home, but the feat is difficult. On paper, Real Madrid is the favourite to take all three points and Opta’s Artificial Intelligence has calculated the chances of victory for each of the two teams.
The supercomputer also gives Carlo Ancelotti’s team as favourites. The AI’s prediction is that Madrid has a 63.9% chance of winning, while UD Las Palmas’ chances are only 15.7%. Artificial Intelligence gives a percentage of 20.4% to the possibility that the match ends in a draw.
These figures are based primarily on an analysis of the statistics from the LaLiga matches played to date and the clashes between the two teams.
