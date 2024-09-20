After the return of the Champions League, with a new format, it returns La Liga with ten exciting matches. Real Madrid will host RCD Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday for the 6th matchday of the championship.
The Whites are coming off a Champions League win and have three wins and two draws in La Liga. However, Ancelotti’s team is not performing at 100%, and the expectations placed on the team with Mbappé and the rest of the stars this season are high. Even so, Madrid is winning its games with varying degrees of brilliance.
For its part, Espanyol did not start its season back to the top flight of Spanish football on the right foot. However, the perico team comes into this match with a lot of confidence after achieving two consecutive victories, which have made it climb to twelfth position in the league table.
As usual, Opta’s Artificial Intelligence has made its predictions for this match and the supercomputer says that Real Madrid is the favourite to win this match with a 77.6% chance of victory. Meanwhile, the chances of Espanyol winning are reduced to just 8.8% and the chance of the match ending in a draw is 13.7%.
These figures are based primarily on an analysis of the statistics from the LaLiga matches played to date and the clashes between the two teams.
