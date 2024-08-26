Football does not stop in LaLiga and the third round of the championship will be midweek. This Tuesday Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona will face each other at the Vallecas stadium.
The Madrid team started the season with an away win at Real Sociedad (1-2) and a goalless draw against Getafe (0-0). Tomorrow’s match will be Rayo’s first at home this season, and they will face FC Barcelona.
Flick’s team is the only one, along with Celta de Vigo, to have won their first two league games, 1-2 against Valencia at Mestalla and 2-1 against Athletic Club at Montjuic. The question is whether the Blaugranas will maintain their perfect record of victories or whether, on the contrary, Íñigo Pérez’s team is capable of stopping them. To try to clear up any doubts, Artificial Intelligence has made its prediction.
Opta’s supercomputer has become one of the great protagonists of football with its predictions about the matches. For this clash between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona, the AI is clear about who will be the winner: FC Barcelona.
Opta gives the Blaugrana team a 62.7% chance of victory, while it only gives the team from Vallecas a 17.6% chance. The chances of the match ending in a draw are 19.7% according to this AI.
These figures are based primarily on an analysis of the statistics from the LaLiga matches played to date and the clashes between the two teams.
On Tuesday we will see whether the supercomputer was right or wrong in its prediction.
