The Netherlands team is the leader with one day left in the Group Stage of Group D of Euro 2024 with four points and a difference of 1 and two goals in its favor, the tulip team will need to beat its counterpart from Austria on Matchday 3 and for France to lose, so that they can finish as leaders or failing that they must at least draw to try to get into the first two positions.
On their own, Austria is in third place in the group with three points and also has a chance of advancing to the next round as leaders, being second or placing in the best third places, but they need a good result against the Dutch.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to the predictions of OptNetherlands is the favorite to win with a 43.2% probability. Well, the Clockwork Orange depends on itself to advance between the best two positions in the group.
The tie has a 28.2% probabilitywhich reflects the possibility that the Netherlands will not be able to overcome Austria, although that would be enough to advance to the next round and everything would depend on the result between France and Poland.
Finally, Austria’s victory stands at 28.6%a less likely option given that the Orange team has elements mostly recognized for their football performance, however, the Austrians have shown that they have a quality group that can compete and why not give some surprise.
More news about Euro 2024
#Optas #Artificial #Intelligence #prediction #Netherlands #Austria #Euro
Leave a Reply