Rayados de Monterrey will debut in the 2024 Leagues Cup against Austin. The white and blue team comes to this competition as one of the top candidates to win the title, but they will have to demonstrate their power against a team that already surprised Pumas.
The squad of the Sultana del Norte team is one of the best rated in Liga MX and MLS, but its start in the Apertura 2024 has not been overwhelming.
We asked Artificial Intelligence for its prediction for this match and we share the result with you below.
Opta’s Artificial Intelligence made its prediction to determine what the result of Rayados de Monterrey vs Austin will be. Rayados will be the big favorite to take the three points, as they have a 47% chance of winning. Austin, on the other hand, has a 27% chance of winning..
Match history:
There are several new matches taking place in the Leagues Cup. This is one of them. Monterrey and Austin, one of the youngest teams in the MLS, have not yet met, either in an official match or a friendly.
Betting odds:
Possible lineups
Monterrey: E. Andrada; S. Medina, V. Guzmán, H. Moreno, G. Arteaga; J. Rodríguez, I. Fimbres, S. Canales; M. Meza, J. Cortizo, G. Berterame.
Austin: S. Cleveland; M. Desler, B. Hines-Ike, M. Hedges, G. Biro; A. Ring, D. Pereira, S. Driussi; J. Gallagher, G. Zardes, D. Rubio.
