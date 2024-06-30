This weekend, one of the most interesting duels of the group stage of the 2024 Copa América will be played: Mexico and Ecuador will practically play a final to advance to the next round of the competition.
Before the tournament began, it seemed that Mexico could fight to advance as group winner. Right now, the team led by Jaime Lozano is playing for its life to advance to the quarterfinals.
Below we share with you who is the favorite to take the three points in this match and secure qualification.
Surprisingly, Opta’s Artificial Intelligence gives Mexico as the clear favorite for its duel against Ecuador. According to AI, El Tri has a 46.1% chance of beating the South American team and, therefore, advance to the quarterfinals of the competition.
This prediction indicates that Ecuador has only a 28.7% chance of winning against the Aztec team. It should be remembered that Ecuador would get its pass to the next round even with a tie, the probability of which is 50%. 25.2%.
Match history:
Mexico and Ecuador have faced each other in a total of 25 matches, the Aztecs have 15 wins, four losses and six draws.
In the five previous Copa América meetings, El Tri recorded four wins and one loss.
Betting Odds
Bookmakers have given Ecuador odds of +170 to win this game, and Mexico is at +185 (with the tie at +200).
Possible lineups:
ECUADOR: Dominguez; Preciado, Torres, Pacho, Hincapié; Franco, Caicedo; Yeboah, Páez, Sarmiento; Rodriguez
MEXICO: J. Gonzalez, J. Sanchez, I. Reyes, J. Vasquez, G. Arteaga, L. Romo, L. Chavez, E. Sanchez, U. Antuna, J. Quiñones, G. Martinez.
