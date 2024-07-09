The 2024 Copa América is coming to an end. The semi-finals of this edition are just around the corner and the four best teams are preparing for their duels on the way to the final. Uruguay and Colombia They will face each other next Wednesday in the Bank Of America Stadium of Charlotte. Whoever makes it to the final match will have to face Argentina either Canada.
According to Opta Artificial Intelligencethere is a clear favorite for this duel. Uruguay has a 46% chance of winning this match. Colombia is slightly below this percentage, obtaining 28.7%, while the tie remains with the remaining 25.1%.
Match history:
Betting odds:
Possible lineups:
URUGUAY: Sergio Rochet; Guillermo Varela, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera, Matias Vine; Manuel Ugarte, Federico Valverde, Nicolas de la Cruz; Maximiliano Araujo, Facundo Pellistri and Darwin Nunez
COLOMBIA: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Carlos Cuesta, Davinson Sanchez, Johan Mojica; Mateus Uribe, Richard Rios, John Arias; James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz and John Cordoba
