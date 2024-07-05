Colombia, one of the candidates, and Panama, one of the surprises, will meet in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Copa América, in one of the most anticipated clashes of this stage.
Colombia met its first leading objective undefeated. They made it to the next phase of the tournament with a good performance in the groups and now they must confirm it against a rival that beat the host United States, at times made things difficult for Uruguay and beat Bolivia.
Led by a recovered and in a state of grace James Rodríguez, Colombia reaches the quarterfinals of the 2024 Copa América with sky-high confidence. The coffee growers, who have maintained a very long unbeaten streak, have displayed attractive and effective football, securing their qualification with victories against Paraguay and Costa Rica and drawing with a very good emotional response against Brazil.
Jefferson Andrés Lerma Solís is suspended due to accumulation of warnings.
Now, Néstor Lorenzo has the difficult task of finding a replacement for Jefferson Lerma, one of the most important players in the squad. Everything indicates that the decision will be between Matheus Uribe and Kevin Castaño, who are the players who best fit that profile. Who will win the match? We review the predictions.
As expected, Opta says that Colombia is the clear favorite to win this match: it has a 61.6% chance of winning, compared to 19.6% for a draw and 18.8% for the Panamanians, who eliminated the local team, the United States, and who already have a figure of six goals scored.
The two teams have met on 14 occasions, with Colombia winning 8 matches, Panama 2 and drawing 4. In their last meeting, Colombia beat Panama 2-1 in a friendly match in October 2023.
Colombia is a superior team to Panama in every aspect of the game, and I expect them to win this match comfortably. The Colombian team has a lot of offensive talent, and I think they will be able to score several goals. Panama is a team that fights and never gives up, but I don’t think they have enough to overcome Colombia.
