Conmebol has already defined when it plays Colombia vs Costa Rica in their second match of the Copa América 2024. After the debut against Paraguay, Néstor Lorenzo and his team have their sights set on the ‘Tico’ team. The thing is that, as is well known, in the group stage a place in the quarterfinals can be secured with a victory on Date 2.
On June 24, 2024, the Colombian National Team faced Paraguay in its first match of the Cup. The match ended in a 2-1 victory for the Colombians. Daniel Muñoz and Jefferson Lerma, the two players from Crystal Palace of England, scored the goals for ‘La Tricolor’, while Costa Rica achieved an unexpected draw, 0-0 against Brazil.
Opta’s AI says that Colombia has a 55.9% chance of winning the match. Costa Rica is ahead of the draw and has a 22.3% chance, while the tie reaches 21.8%.
Pre-match analysis:
Match history: Colombia has a historical advantage over Costa Rica in international matches. They have played 13 times, with 9 wins for Colombia, 2 draws and 2 wins for Costa Rica.
recent form: Colombia has had a stronger performance than Costa Rica in its last matches. They have won 4, drawn 1 and lost 1 of their last 6 games, while Costa Rica has won 1, drawn 2 and lost 3 of their last 6 games.
Betting Odds: Bookmakers favor Colombia to win the match. Current odds are approximately 1.49 for Colombia, 4.17 for a draw and 7.26 for Costa Rica.
Factors to consider:
Costa Rica comes into the match with some important injuries, which could affect their performance.
More information about the Copa América 2024:
