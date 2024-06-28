recent form: Colombia has had a stronger performance than Costa Rica in its last matches. They have won 4, drawn 1 and lost 1 of their last 6 games, while Costa Rica has won 1, drawn 2 and lost 3 of their last 6 games.

Betting Odds: Bookmakers favor Colombia to win the match. Current odds are approximately 1.49 for Colombia, 4.17 for a draw and 7.26 for Costa Rica.

Factors to consider:

Costa Rica comes into the match with some important injuries, which could affect their performance.