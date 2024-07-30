Charlotte and Cruz Azul will face each other in matchday 2 of the group stage of the Leagues Cup 2024. La Máquina Celeste comes to this competition as one of the clear favorites to take the title. They will face an opponent that may be more complicated than it seems.
Charlotte is currently in sixth place in the MLS and in the 2023 Leagues Cup it reached the quarter-finals, a phase in which it was eliminated by Inter Miami.
Below we tell you what the forecast is for this match according to Artificial Intelligence.
Opta’s Artificial Intelligence made its predictions to determine what the result of the match between Charlotte and Cruz Azul will be. According to this prediction, Charlotte has a 31% chance of winning, while Cruz Azul has a 55% chance of winning..
Match history:
Several of the Leagues Cup matches are unprecedented, however, Charlotte and Cruz Azul have faced each other before.
In the 2023 edition, both teams met in the round of 32. The match ended 0-0 in regulation time, but the American team ended up winning the penalty shootout 4-3.
Possible lineups:
Charlotte: K. Kahlina; N. Byrne, A. Malanda, A. Privett, J. Uronen; A. Westwood, D. Diani, B. Bronico; L. Abada, K. Vargas, P. Agyemang.
Blue Cross: K. Mier; J. Sánchez, W. Ditta, L. Romo, G. Piovi, C. Rotondi; L. Faravelli, C. Rodríguez, A. Gutiérrez; I. Rivero, G. Giakoumakis.
