The quarter-finals of the 2024 Copa América begin next montheither Thursday, July 4th at the NGR Stadium with the confrontation between the national teams of Argentina and EcuadorThe country that wins will face the one that advances from the match between Venezuela and Canada.
In 90min we consulted the AI who can win this match and told us the following:
Without a doubt, for the Opta Artificial Intelligence There is a clear winner in this duel. The “Staircase” is the favorite with a 68.1% chance of going through to the semifinals, Three gets only 14.7%, even below the equality percentage, which is 17.2%.
Match history:
Betting odds:
Possible lineups:
ARGENTINA: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez and Nicolas Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister and Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez or Julian Alvarez.
ECUADOR: Alexander Dominguez; Angelo Preciado, Felix Torres, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapie; Moses Caicedo, Alan Franco; Jeremy Sarmiento, John Yeboah, Kendry Paez and Enner Valencia.
