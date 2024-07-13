The long-awaited final of the 2024 Copa América arrived. This Sunday, July 14 in it Hard Rock Stadium of Miamithe national teams of Argentina and Colombia They will play everything to win the continental title.
90min asked Artificial Intelligence again how it thinks this match will turn out and who it thinks will take the victory to be crowned champion.
According to Opta Artificial Intelligence for this continental final, The favorite to win this match is Argentina with 50.9% of the probability. For their part, coffee growers have a percentage of 25.4% and equality remains with the rest of the percentage which is 23.6%.
Match history:
Betting odds:
Possible lineups:
ARGENTINA: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez and Angel Di Maria
COLOMBIA: Camilo Vargas; Yerry Mina, Davinson Sanchez, Carlos Cuesta, Johan Mojica; Jefferson Lerma; Richard Rios, John Arias; Luis Diaz, James Rodriguez; John Cordoba
