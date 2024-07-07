The first two quarter-final matches of the 2024 Copa América have already been played. In the first of them, the protagonists were the selected teams from Argentina and EcuadorAfter the 1-1 in regular time, Dibu Martínez played the hero and gave the Scaloneta the qualification after the penalties.
In a match full of twists and turns, where the Argentine team was winning until the 92nd minute with a goal from Lisandro Martínez, Kevin Rodríguez appeared to tie the match with time up and stretch the definition to the penalty spot.
Meanwhile, Canada beat Venezuela and will now be the rival of the current world and American champion. We review the preview.
Argentina has a 76.7% chance of winning this match according to Opta Artificial Intelligence, while the tie is second, but very far away: 13.6%, against 9.8% of Canada.
History and statistics:
ARGENTINA: Draw Martinez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Nico Gonzalez.
CANADA: Crepeau, Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies, Eustaquio, Osorio, David, Shaffelburg, Laryea and Larin
