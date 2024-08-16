Club América will face Colorado Rapids in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Leagues Cup. The duel between both teams will take place this Saturday, August 17, at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
In 90min we consulted an Artificial Intelligence to find out what the predictions are for this important clash. Below we tell you the results.
According to Artificial Intelligence, Club América is the clear favorite to take the victory against Colorado. The probability of the Águilas triumphing is 63%.
On the other hand, the Rapids’ probability of victory is only 13%, according to this estimate, while the probability of a draw is 20%.
Match history:
Betting odds:
Possible lineups:
America: L. Malagon, I. Reyes, I. Lichnovsky, N. Araujo, C. Calderon, J. dos Santos, A. Fidalgo, E. Sanchez, D. Valdes, B. Rodriguez, H. Martin.
Colorado Rapids: Z. Steffen, K. Rosenberry, L. Abubakar, A. Maxse, S. Vines, O. Larraz, C. Bassett, C. Harris, D. Mihalovic, J. Lewis, R. Navarro.
