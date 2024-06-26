Armed to go to the end in the competition, Portugal has assumed its status as favorite since the beginning of this Euro Cup. Qualified for the round of 16 as first in the group after only two games, the Portuguese face their third match of the group stage without pressure.
Is Portugal one of the favorites for Euro 2024? With a formidable team on paper, winners of their first two games, the Portuguese country seems to be making an excellent start to the competition.
Portugal has already secured first place in its group with its victories over the Czech Republic (2-1) and Turkey (3-0). Against Georgia, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal could rotate their starting eleven to prepare for the round of 16 clash. According to Opta Artificial Intelligence, Portugal has a 75.8% chance of winning its third match.
On the contrary, according to the Opta supercomputer, the Georgians only have a 10.4% chance of victory, while the chances of a draw would be 13.9%. Therefore, Portugal should win comfortably and be, along with Spain, the only team to get 9 points out of a possible 9 in this group stage of the Euro Cup. The game will be this Wednesday at 9:00 p.m.
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
P.J.
|
DG
|
Pts
|
1
|
Portugal
|
2
|
4
|
6
|
2
|
Türkiye
|
2
|
-1
|
3
|
3
|
Czech Republic
|
2
|
-1
|
1
|
4
|
Georgia
|
2
|
-2
|
1
More news about Euro 2024
#Optas #Artificial #Intelligence #prediction #Georgia #Portugal #Euro
Leave a Reply