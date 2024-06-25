There are hours left until the second Jordan of the group stage begins in this edition of the Copa América 2024 and the B Group continues adding points. This Wednesday the 26th at SoFi Stadium of inglewood in Californiathe national teams of Venezuela and Mexico They will make their second presentation.
Artificial Intelligence was consulted to anticipate how the match will play out and which team arrives with the most favoritism to win.
Through the Artificial intelligence of Optwe were able to compile the percentages they provide to know who will be, according to this tool, the winner of the match.
Mexico is projected as the favorite with more than 50.9% of the probabilities and in this way, Venezuela would only have a 25.5% chance.
Match history:
Betting odds:
The odds for this match are in favor of Mexico with +215. Venezuela accumulates odds of +360.
A goal before 10 minutes has +500 odds.
Possible lineups:
VENEZUELA: Rafael Romo, Alexander González Sibulo, Nahuel Ferraresi, Yordan Osorio, Miguel Ángel Navarro, José Andrés Martínez, Yangel Herrera, Darwin Machís, Cristian Cásseres, Yeferson Soteldo and Salomón Rondón
MEXICO: Julio González Vela, Jorge Sánchez Ramos, César Montes, Johan Vásquez Ibarra, Gerardo Arteaga, Edson Álvarez Velásquez, Luis Gerardo Chávez, Uriel Antuna, Orbelín Pineda, Julián Quiñones and Santiago Giménez
