The group stage of the 2024 Copa América is coming to an end and the Group C The final round will be decided when both matches corresponding to this zone will be played simultaneously. Uruguay is the only leader of the zone, but if the host United States beats it, it will reach the same number of points. Panama, which also has three points but a worse goal difference, will play against the virtually eliminated Bolivia.
Timothy Weah will not be available for the game at home because he was sent off in the surprising loss to Canada. Coach Gregg Berhalter will have to define his replacement and will decide in the next training sessions.
Almost qualified, Marcelo “Loco” Bielsa’s team is an unknown, because the coach always tends to surprise with his plans. Will he leave out most of the starters or will he put in a mix? He has no injuries or suspensions, fortunately for him. We review the predictions.
