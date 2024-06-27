Activity continues in the Copa América 2024, the Uruguayan National Team will face the Bolivian team on Matchday 2 of Group C in a match that took place at the end of the year in the South American qualifiers.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this meeting that will surely leave many emotions, and that will take place on Thursday, June 27 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States
Uruguay has a 69.3% chance of winning the matchbeing a large favorite, while the tie is second with 16.8% and the triumph of Bolivia 13.9%, in last place.
Match history:
Recent form:
Betting odds:
More information about the Copa América 2024:
