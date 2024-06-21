Next Friday, June 21, 2024, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the Peruvian National Team will face the Chilean National Team, for the match corresponding to day one of group A, in the Copa America 2024. Argentina and Canada are the other teams that make up this group. We asked the Artificial Intelligence how the game will turn out and this is what it told us.
According to Opta Artificial IntelligenceChile takes the lead and is the favorite to win the match, with a 42.6% chance of winning. Meanwhile, Peru’s chances are 31.5%, while the tie was in the last ranking: 25.8% is the percentage.
Match history:
Betting odds:
The last great victory of the Peruvian National Team occurred on March 26, 2024, when the Peruvians beat the Dominican Republic National Team 4-1. The scorers of that match were Sergio Peña, Jesús Castillo, Piero Quispe and Paolo Guerrero; Jean Carlos López scored for the Dominican Republic in the fifty-eighth minute.
In the two friendly matches prior to the start of the Copa América, the team led by Jorge Fossati tied with Paraguay without goals, and beat El Salvador by the minimum with a goal from Edison Flores.
The last time that the Chilean team faced the Peruvian team was on October 12, 2023, in a duel for the CONMEBOL qualifiers, facing the still distant 2026 World Cup. The match ended 2-0 in favor of Chileans; Diego Valdés and Marcelino Núñez were the scorers of the match.
The Chileans arrive at this Copa América after having played a preparation match in which they beat the Paraguayan team 3-0 with a double from Víctor Dávila and a goal from Eduardo Vargas.
