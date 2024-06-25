He Children’s Mercy Park of Kansas City is preparing to receive this Tuesday the 25th the duel for the second date of the Group A among the selections of Peru and Canada. This meeting will open the day and artificial intelligence has already made its forecast.
The most used tool in recent times is the famous AI, which also entered the world of football by giving its predictions for matches. In this case, according to the Artificial intelligence of Optit will be an even match but who Peru is projected as the favorite to keep the three points with a 44.3% probabilitywhile Canada accumulates 30.1% of the chances and a tie has a percentage of 25.6%.
Match history:
Betting odds:
Possible lineups:
PERU: Pedro Gallese; Miguel Araujo, Carlos Zambrano and Luis Abram; Andy Polo, Wilder Cartagena, Sergio Peña, Marco López and Piero Quispe; Edison Flores and Gianluca Lapadula.
CANADA: Maxime Crepeau; Derek Cornelius, Alphonso Davies, Alistair Johnston, Moïse Bombito, Stephen Eustáquio, Tajon Buchanain, Ismaël Koné, Cyle Larin, Liam Millary, Jonathan David
